Illinois woman stabbed ex-husband over grocery store purchases: Police

An Illinois woman allegedly stabbed her ex-husband multiple times Wednesday over purchases he made at a grocery store. Julie Anderson, 46, was arrested at an Antioch apartment and charged with aggravated domestic battery, battery great bodily harm and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. MOTHER OF CHICAGO WOMAN FOUND DEAD IN FREEZER REACHES SETTLEMENT 6 YEARS LATER The Village of Antioch Police Department was called around 5 p.m. to the Joanna Court Apartments where officers found the victim being helped by a neighbor who applied 'potentially life-saving first aid' with a tourniquet to his leg, authorities said. Anderson's 42-year-old ex-husband sustained stab wounds to his back and leg. The stabbing occurred in her apartment and the former husband fled to a neighboring unit, police said. Anderson allegedly stabbed him after an argument that started over his grocery store purchases. Despite the pair being divorced from each other, they still maintained a relationship, police said. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Authorities didn't say what specifically the ex-husband bought that prompted the violent dispute.

