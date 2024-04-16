Illinois Woman Files Lawsuit Against Target for Biometric Data Collection

An Illinois woman filed a class action lawsuit against Target , accusing the retail giant of collecting and storing her biometric data , including face and fingerprint scans, without her consent in violation of state law.

According to the lawsuit, Target violated the state's Biometric Information Privacy Act by collecting, storing and using biometric information without obtaining written consent from customers or providing them with adequate information about data retention and destruction policies. which passed in 2008, states that companies in Illinois are prohibited from collecting, storing or giving out biometric data without providing notice and obtaining personal consent. Companies are also required to inform individuals of the specific purpose and duration of data collection, and they must disclose how the information will be retained and when the information will be destroyed. The lawsuit says Target failed to comply with the aforementioned requirements.

individuals have a private right of action to file a lawsuit for violations of the act, with damages ranging from $1,000 for negligent violations to $5,000 for intentional or reckless violations, as well as attorneys' fees and injunctive relief.

Target Lawsuit Biometric Data Illinois Privacy Rights

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxBusiness / 🏆 458. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Illinois woman files class action lawsuit against Target for collecting biometric data without consentAn Illinois woman has taken legal action against Target, initiating a class action lawsuit accusing the retail giant of unlawfully collecting and storing her biometric data without her consent.

Source: fox32news - 🏆 547. / 51 Read more »

Illinois woman airlifted to hospital following crash involving Northern Illinois University busA 25-year-old woman is in critical condition after her vehicle collided with a Northern Illinois University bus in Kane County Sunday night.

Source: fox32news - 🏆 547. / 51 Read more »

Illinois woman hits Target with class action lawsuit for collecting biometric data without her consentAn Illinois woman filed a class action lawsuit against Target on accusations the company violated state law by collecting and storing her biometric data without her consent.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »

Illinois families owed millions of dollars after retirement community files for bankruptcyDozens of families who trusted a senior living facility to care for their loved ones are now out hundreds of thousands of dollars after the retirement community…

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

Target hit with class-action lawsuit claiming it violated Illinois' biometric privacy lawAn Illinois privacy law that was the basis for a large class-action settlement against Facebook is now the basis of a class-action suit against Target.

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

Illinois parole official resigns after police say freed felon attacked woman and killed her son, 11A state parole board member resigned Monday after recommending the release of a man who a day later attacked a pregnant Chicago woman with a knife and fatally stabbed her 11-year-old son while he tried to protect her, according to authorities.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »