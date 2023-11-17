Illinois to Finally Release Monarch License Plates

Jeanine Standard, a psychologist and monarch advocate, has been waiting for an official Illinois monarch license plate for six years. The Illinois secretary of state's office has announced that new plates with monarch decals will finally be available to those who have signed up and anyone else who applies and pays $54.

