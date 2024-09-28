Illinois Mayor Tiffany Henyard Faces Backlash Over Spending Habits at Heated Board Meeting

One of the country’s most controversial mayors is back in hot water after a Tuesday evening Thornton Township, Illinois , public board meeting went completely off the rails, leading to police being called.

Just minutes into the meeting, Henyard went back and forth with attorney Eric Stach about budget items supposedly already being “approved.” “Lori Lightfoot did such a great job in Dolton,” Thornton Township Trustee Carmen Carlisle said of the investigation at Tuesday’s meeting. “I would welcome her to come and do the same thing here at Thornton Township.”“This is what I mean about my board,” the disgraced supervisor said. “It’s a lot of hate, jealousy, and envy amongst them towards their supervisor.”“I am the leader for Thornton Township. I am the supervisor of Thornton Township,” Henyard said.

