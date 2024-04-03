Illinois man charged with killing four denied pretrial release

A northern Illinois man charged with killing four people and injuring seven others by stabbing, beating and driving over them has been denied pretrial release. A judge in the city of Rockford ruled Tuesday that Christian Soto must remain in jail pending trial. The judge scheduled an April 15 arraignment for the 22-year-old. The Associated Press left a message Tuesday seeking comment from an attorney listed in court records as representing Soto.

Authorities have said Soto was behind a series of frenzied attacks Wednesday at multiple addresses in a Rockford neighborhood, but said they have not determined a motive. The Winnebago County coroner identified those killed as 63-year-old Romona Schupbach; 23-year-old Jacob Schupbach; 49-year-old Jay Larson; and 15-year-old Jenna Newcomb. Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley said the case is being treated as a domestic violence incident

