Illinois Gov. Pritzker Expands Nonprofit Committee to Combat Abortion Restrictions

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is hiring Christina Amestoy as the communications director for his nonprofit committee, Think Big America. Pritzker aims to combat abortion restrictions and political extremism and expand his group's national influence. He has been actively advocating for the Democratic Party and President Joe Biden's re-election, including hosting a fundraiser for the Democratic National Convention.

Pritzker's hiring of Amestoy signals his intention to push a more national narrative with his group in the future

