Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced that the state will spend an additional $160 million to provide urgent care for over 21,200 migrants at risk of dying on Chicago's streets during winter. The funds will be allocated from the Illinois Department of Human Services. Pritzker criticized Congress for not taking responsibility for immigrants and stated that Illinois has no choice but to step in to save lives.

NBCNEWS: Illinois Gov. Pritzker Expands Nonprofit Committee to Combat Abortion Restrictions Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is hiring Christina Amestoy as the communications director for his nonprofit committee, Think Big America, signaling his intention to push a more national narrative with his group. Pritzker aims to combat abortion restrictions and political extremism and expand his group's national influence.

CHİCAGOTRİBUNE: Illinois Commerce Commission Halts Funding for Peoples Gas Pipeline Replacement ProgramThe Illinois Commerce Commission has suspended funding for the Peoples Gas pipeline replacement program pending a new investigation into the best approach to modernize the century-old underground infrastructure. The decision pulls $265 million from the 2024 budget for Peoples Gas, but the utility is still responsible for identifying and repairing leaking pipes.

CHİCAGOBREAKİNG: Illinois to Finally Release Monarch License PlatesAfter years of delays, the Illinois secretary of state's office has announced that new license plates with monarch butterfly decals will be available.

KPIXTV: I-10 Freeway to Reopen Ahead of ScheduleThe I-10 Freeway is slated to reopen five lanes by next Tuesday just before Thanksgiving and weeks ahead of schedule, according to Gov. Gavin News om. A storage yard fire forced the closure of the freeway, affecting both directions and connectors to other freeways. A new website has been created for commuters to track the progress of repairs.

KUT: Protesters Gather at Texas Capitol to Oppose Senate Bill 4Protesters gather at the Texas Capitol to show their opposition to Senate Bill 4, a state law that makes unauthorized entry into Texas a state crime. The Texas House of Representatives gave its final approval to the measure, Senate Bill 4, on Tuesday night. The chamber also approved a separate measure to add more than $1.5 billion to the state budget for physical barriers on the border with Mexico. House lawmakers' actions hand Gov. Greg Abbott at least a temporary victory after the Legislature couldn’t pass similar items during previous sessions despite the governor labeling the issues a priority for his administration. But at least one of the measures will likely face a court challenge due to questions about state enforcement likely conflicting with the federal government’s duties. The illegal entry bill, SB 4, creates a new state crime for unauthorized entry into Texas from a foreign country, a class B misdemeanor on first offense.

