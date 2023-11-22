Illinois Ford dealers win legal battle against automaker's EV certification program

A group of 26 Illinois Ford dealers won a legal battle last week that could short-circuit the automaker’s national EV certification program, challenging required fast charger installation and training programs costing upward of $1.2 million per dealership to sell and service electric vehicles. The Illinois Motor Vehicle Review Board ruled in favor of the dealers Nov.

16 in their nearly year-old complaint against Ford, which alleged the program violated the state’s Motor Vehicle Franchise Act by cutting off EV products to those that didn’t pay up to participate. “Technically, that was a home run for the dealers,” said Joe McMahon, executive director of the Illinois Automobile Dealers Association. “So pretty much, it’s an illegal program in Illinois.” A Ford spokesperson said the automaker plans to appeal the decision. Ford’s Model e EV program includes specialized training and infrastructure improvements for dealers — at their own expense — as the automaker aims to have electric vehicles represent 50% of its sales by 203





ChicagoBreaking » / 🏆 521. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

No. 25 Illinois hosts Eastern Illinois to start seasonThe No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini host the Eastern Illinois Panthers in the season opener. The teams match up Monday for the first time this season.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

No. 25 Illinois hosts Eastern Illinois to begin seasonThe No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini host the Eastern Illinois Panthers in the season opener. Monday's meeting is the first of the season between the two squads.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

20-year-old University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign student crowned Miss Illinois Collegiate USAA 20-year-old University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign student is the new Miss Illinois Collegiate USA.

Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »

Illinois overcomes slow start to defeat Eastern Illinois 80-52 in season openerDra Gibbs-Lawhorn scored 18 points, Terrence Shannon Jr. added 16 and No. 25 Illinois pulled away in the second half to beat Eastern Illinois 80-52 in a season opener for both teams. Twelve players scored for the Illini as they used their depth to turn away the Panthers.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

No. 25 Illinois overcomes slow start to defeat Eastern Illinois 80-52 in season openerDra Gibbs-Lawhorn scored 18 points, Terrence Shannon Jr. added 16 and No. 25 Illinois pulled away in the second half to beat Eastern Illinois 80-52 in a season opener for both teams.

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

Illinois overcomes slow start to defeat Eastern Illinois 80-52 in season openerDra Gibbs-Lawhorn scored 18 points, Terrence Shannon Jr. added 16 and No. 25 Illinois pulled away in the second half to beat Eastern Illinois 80-52 in a season opener for both teams on Monday night.

Source: fox32news - 🏆 547. / 51 Read more »