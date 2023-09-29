Illinois football: Illini face Purdue in return to Big Ten play

Illinois coach Bret Bielema squares off against his former defensive coordinator, Purdue coach Ryan Walters, in Saturday’s battle for The Cannon (2:30 p.m., Peacock). Illinois has allowed a conference-high 422.8 yards per game and 27.3 points, the second-worst average in the Big Ten. Illinois also is ranked 13th in run defense.

Card is an experienced player who is capable of finding holes in defenses with his arm or legs. If Illinois can’t contain Card, it could be a long day.Illinois wide receiver Isaiah Williams makes a catch against Kansas on Sept. 8 in Lawrence, Kan.Illinois:

Read more:

chicagotribune »

Purdue football on Peacock: Here’s how to sign up to watch the Boilermakers vs. IllinoisPurdue's homecoming game against Illinois will be broadcast exclusively on the streaming service Peacock.

Max will only show CNN breaking news alerts for “big, big newsworthy” events.HBO CEO Casey Bloys says Max won’t constantly interrupt your Succession streaming with breaking news alerts from CNN, as some reports previously suggested. Bloys says the event would “have to be really big to interrupt programming.”

Ohio State Schedules Games Against New Hampshire in 2027, Northern Illinois in 2028Ohio State has scheduled games against New Hampshire in 2027 and Northern Illinois in 2028, completing its non-conference schedules for the next five years.

Illinois child care providers face 'cliff' with pandemic funds set to expireThe U.S. is bracing for a child care cliff with the expiration of pandemic emergency relief funds, which are set to run out in two days. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey has been digging into how thousands of daycares in Illinois will be impacted, including many in the Chicago area.

State officials to inspect Illinois haunted houses for safetyAs the spooky season approaches, many thrill-seekers are gearing up for visits to haunted houses and attractions.

Invasive spotted lanternfly detected in Illinois: what it meansThe spotted lanternfly is a tiny pest that has caused a huge problem up and down the East Coast, and now it has been spotted in Illinois. Scott Schirmer of the Illinois Department of Agriculture joins us to explain what this means.

Illini defense against Purdue QB Hudson Card.

Illinois has allowed a conference-high 422.8 yards per game and 27.3 points, the second-worst average in the Big Ten. Illinois also is ranked 13th in run defense. Card is an experienced player who is capable of finding holes in defenses with his arm or legs. If Illinois can’t contain Card, it could be a long day.Illinois wide receiver Isaiah Williams makes a catch against Kansas on Sept. 8 in Lawrence, Kan.Illinois:

Wide receiver Isaiah Williams. The former quarterback has become quite a weapon. He leads the Big Ten with 24 receptions is second in receiving yards with 333 behind only All-American Marvin Harrison Jr. Williams has caught a pass in all 29 games he has played since making the position switch and has at least three catches in 18 straight.Safety Dillon Thieneman. The true freshman has made an immediate impact. He leads the team with 38 tackles, 29 of those solos. He also has two interceptions and one quarterback hit. The Boilermakers need him to play well this weekend.The road team has won eight of the last 11 in the series. ... Illinois has lost three straight in the series. ... Walters brought four former Illini assistants to Purdue after being named coach in December. ... Illinois is 3-3 in its last three road games. ... The Boilermakers’ 31-24 victory in Champaign proved the difference in winning the Big Ten West title. ... Jer’Zhan Newton is tied for third nationally among defensive tackles with 15 quarterback pressures. Illini teammate Keith Randolph Jr. had seven QB pressures in the loss to then-No. 7 Penn State. ... Purdue WR Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen’s 22 receptions trail only Williams in the Big Ten.