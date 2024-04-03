Illinois Firefighter Found Guilty of Strangling Pregnant Girlfriend and Setting House on Fire

An Illinois firefighter has been found guilty of strangling his pregnant girlfriend in 2020, days before her due date, and then setting the house on fire to cover the murder. Matthew Plote, 36, was convicted on March 22 of first-degree murder, intentional homicide of an unborn child, residential arson, aggravated domestic battery, and concealment of a homicidal death. Firefighters responded to reports of smoke coming out of a home on November 25, 2020.
When they arrived, they found heavy smoke and Lamesch unconscious on the kitchen floor. Plote was arrested more than a year later, in March 2022, and charged in connection with the killing of Lamesch and her unborn child. Plote told police in an interview that he had been at Lamesch’s home on the day of the fire, but he denied killing her
