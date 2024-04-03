Illinois Firefighter Found Guilty of Strangling Pregnant Girlfriend and Setting House on Fire

An Illinois firefighter has been found guilty of strangling his pregnant girlfriend in 2020, days before her due date, and then setting the house on fire to cover the murder. Matthew Plote, 36, was convicted on March 22 of first-degree murder, intentional homicide of an unborn child, residential arson, aggravated domestic battery, and concealment of a homicidal death. Firefighters responded to reports of smoke coming out of a home on November 25, 2020.

When they arrived, they found heavy smoke and Lamesch unconscious on the kitchen floor. Plote was arrested more than a year later, in March 2022, and charged in connection with the killing of Lamesch and her unborn child. Plote told police in an interview that he had been at Lamesch’s home on the day of the fire, but he denied killing her

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Illinois Firefighter Found Guilty of Killing Pregnant Girlfriend, Setting House on Fire Days Before Due DateSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Illinois hopes to boost volunteer firefighter force with new tax creditIllinois aims to boost volunteer firefighter force with tax credit

Source: cbschicago - 🏆 546. / 51 Read more »

Tenure Track (Cancer Research) - Peoria, Illinois job with University of Illinois College of Medicine at PeoriaHiring Department: UICOMP-CBP Location: Peoria, IL USA Requisition ID: 1023695 Posting Close Date: 4/15/2024 The Department of Cancer Biology and Pharmacology of the University of Illinois College of Medicine at Peoria (UICOMP) is now inviting applications for tenure-track Assistant/Associate Professor level positions to expand its...

Source: NatureMedicine - 🏆 451. / 53 Read more »

San Gabriel man found guilty of murdering, burning body of firefighter from West CovinaThe jury deliberated for about 2 days before finding 41-year-old Shaun Cardarelli guilty of 1st degree murder and conspiracy to commit an arson.

Source: ladailynews - 🏆 332. / 59 Read more »

Human remains found inside vehicle pulled from Illinois riverHuman remains were found in a submerged vehicle in a river in Rockford earlier this month.

Source: fox32news - 🏆 547. / 51 Read more »

How Marcus Domask found the perfect fit with Brad Underwood, IllinoisAfter spending the first four years of his career at Southern Illinois, Marcus Domask made the decision to transfer to Illinois and now has the Illini dreaming big heading into the Sweet 16.

Source: FOXSports - 🏆 280. / 63 Read more »