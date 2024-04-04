Illinois Defeats Villanova to Win Women's Basketball Invitation Tournament

Makira Cook scored 27 points to lead Illinois to a 71-57 victory over Villanova in the Women's Basketball Invitation Tournament championship. Kendall Bostic added 15 points and 15 rebounds for Illinois, who won their first postseason tourney title in program history.

Cook was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player.

