Illinois Considers Creating Statewide Office to Support Public Defenders

Following a report that revealed a number of shortcomings in the public defender system in Illinois , state lawmakers are considering a measure that would create a statewide office to provide public defenders with additional support in an effort to ensure indigent criminal defendants receive adequate legal representation .

The source of funding for the proposed Office of Public Defense Trial Support was not specified and its functions were only broadly defined.

