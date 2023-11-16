Illinois Commerce Commission Halts Funding for Peoples Gas Pipeline Replacement Program

The Illinois Commerce Commission disallowed funding and paused the multibillion-dollar Peoples Gas pipeline replacement program Thursday pending a new investigation into the best approach to modernization of the century-old underground infrastructure.

The decision pulls $265 million of money earmarked to continue the long-running System Modernization Program out of the 2024 budget for Peoples Gas, but does not relieve the utility of its responsibility to identify and repair leaking pipes that may pose a danger across the city. “The company offered inadequate record evidence for this level of spending to prudently accomplish SMP’s primary objective, which according to the record is to replace all cast iron and ductile iron pipeline,” said Doug Scott, chairman of the ICC, which regulates utilities in the state. The ruling does not remove any funding “related to emergency response to leaks, pipe breaks or other critically important safety measures,” he sai

