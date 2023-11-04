Illinois Appeals Court Upholds Ban on Assault Weapons and High-Capacity Magazines

Illinois Democrats and gun control advocates on Friday welcomed a federal appeals court decision upholding the state's ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines amid renewed demands for similar restrictions nationwide in the wake of a mass shooting in Maine. The 7th Circuit Court of Appeals has affirmed the Protect Illinois Communities Act, which was signed into law by Democratic Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker after a massacre in Highland Park.

Pritzker emphasized the importance of the law in keeping Illinoisans safe and called for Congress to take action to ensure that Illinois is not surrounded by states with weak gun control measures. Illinois state Rep. Bob Morgan, who represents Highland Park and was present at the parade where the shooting occurred, celebrated the court's decision and urged for federal legislation

United States Headlines Read more: COMMONDREAMS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ABC7CHICAGO: Federal appeals court upholds Illinois' assault weapons ban, appeal to Supreme Court likelyIn a 2-1 ruling Friday, a federal appeals court ruled that Illinois' assault weapon ban does not violate the U.S. Constitution, setting up a likely appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Source: ABC7Chicago | Read more »

CHICAGOTRIBUNE: Federal appeals court upholds sweeping Illinois gun banA federal appeals court on Friday upheld Illinois’ sweeping ban on high-powered guns, rejecting an argument that the law violates the Second Amendment rights of residents.

Source: chicagotribune | Read more »

SDUT: Federal appeals court upholds Illinois semiautomatic weapons bansA federal appeals court on Friday upheld Illinois’ prohibition on high-power semiautomatic weapons, refusing to put a hold on the law adopted in response to the mass killing of seven people at a 2022 parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park

Source: sdut | Read more »

AP: Federal appeals court upholds Illinois semiautomatic weapons bansA federal appeals court on Friday upheld Illinois’ prohibition on high-power semiautomatic weapons, refusing to put a hold on the law adopted in response to the mass killing of seven people at a 2022 parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park. Two members of a three-judge panel of the 7th District U.S.

Source: AP | Read more »

FOX32NEWS: Federal appeals court upholds Illinois semiautomatic weapons banA federal appeals court on Friday upheld Illinois' prohibition on high-power semiautomatic weapons, refusing to put a hold on the law adopted in response to the mass killing of seven people at a 2022 parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park.

Source: fox32news | Read more »

REUTERS: US appeals court upholds Illinois assault weapons banA U.S. appeals court on Friday upheld an Illinois state ban on assault-style weapons and high-capacity ammunition magazines enacted after a 2022 mass shooting in Chicago's Highland Park suburb that left seven people dead and dozens more wounded.

Source: Reuters | Read more »