Illegal sports wagering case against Iowa State tight end dismissed because state missed deadline

Hanika’s attorneys originally asked for the dismissal, and prosecutors agreed, because Hanika was not indicted within 45 days after he waived a preliminary trial, as state law requires. The deadline was Sept. 24, and he was not indicted until Sept. 28.

Hanika was among more than a dozen athletes who were charged in connection with a state investigation into illegal sports wagering at Iowa and Iowa State. Most were accused of underage gambling and registering accounts on mobile sports betting apps under a different name to disguise their identity.

Hanika was alleged to have made 288 bets, with 70 on Iowa State basketball. He pleaded not guilty.Four criminal cases involving athletes with Iowa State ties remain open. Defensive lineman Isaiah Lee and running back Jirehl Brock, neither of whom remain in the football program, and ISU wrestler Paniro Johnson each face a misdemeanor charge of tampering with records and a felony identity theft charge.

Hanika was alleged to have made 288 bets, with 70 on Iowa State basketball. He pleaded not guilty.Four criminal cases involving athletes with Iowa State ties remain open.

Defensive lineman Isaiah Lee and running back Jirehl Brock, neither of whom remain in the football program, and ISU wrestler Paniro Johnson each face a misdemeanor charge of tampering with records and a felony identity theft charge. Jury trials are scheduled for Johnson this month and for Lee and Brock in November.

No trial date has been set for Eyioma Uwazurike, a defensive lineman now with the Denver Broncos but suspended by the NFL for allegedly wagering on NFL games.