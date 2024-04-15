Illegal Introduction of Fish Threatens Native Utah Species

EMERY COUNTY, Utah — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources reports a native Utah species is at risk due to a" bucket biologist " who illegally introduced a fish into the reservoir.

DWR officials reported that after a recent sampling at Millsite Reservoir in Emery County, Utah chubs were discovered in the water. The illegal introduction is especially concerning as the reservoir is home to the Bluehead Sucker, a fish native to Utah that improves water quality.

