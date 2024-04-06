Illegal Immigration Tops List of Election Issues in Colorado

A recent poll finds that the issue of illegal immigration has become a top election issue in Colorado as the state drowns in tens of millions spent on freebies for Joe Biden ’s illegal border crossers . A statewide poll of Colorado voters shows that Joe Biden ’s border crisis is weighing heavily on the minds of Coloradans.

by the Colorado Polling Institute, quizzed 632 likely voters in the Centennial State on what they feel are the most important issues of the 2024 election, the Illegal immigration topped the list in the poll, with 14 percent of those surveyed saying it was the most important issue. Homelessness came in at number two, with 12 percent. In many cases, though, homelessness is a kindred issue to that of the influx of illegal immigrants. People pack and prepare to leave the largest migrant encampment on 27th Ave. between Zuni St. and Alcott St. in Denver, Colorado, on Wednesday, January 3, 202

Illegal Immigration Election Issues Colorado Joe Biden Border Crisis Poll Voters Freebies Border Crossers Homelessness Migrant Encampment

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

752 Colorado veterans placed in permanent housing in 2023, VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System saysSydney Isenberg is an Emmy-nominated digital content producer with Denver7 (KMGH) in Denver, Colorado. She began her career in Bakersfield, California, after graduating from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University in 2018.

Source: DenverChannel - 🏆 239. / 63 Read more »

Colorado lawmakers propose plan after half of Colorado’s waters lost federal protectionsColorado lawmakers are pursuing legislation to safeguard some of the state’s most fragile waterways from pollution after a U.S. Supreme Court decision rolled back federal protections.

Source: denverpost - 🏆 13. / 72 Read more »

Latest Colorado snow totals: Here's how much has fallen in ColoradoSnow was accumulating across the metro area Sunday night.

Source: 9NEWS - 🏆 238. / 63 Read more »

Best Gift to Colorado - John Fielder's Colorado CollectionLegendary photographer John Fielder passed away in August 2023, but not before he presented Colorado with an incredible gift to remember him by. History Colorado is now the steward of John Fielder's Colorado Collection, an assortment of more than 6,000 photographs.

Source: denverwestword - 🏆 315. / 61 Read more »

Colorado community threatens to fine, seize buses that drop off illegal immigrants: 'No more freeloading'A new Douglas County, Colorado, ordinance seeks to discourage bus companies from dropping off migrants in the area.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

As the VA celebrates processing 1 million benefit claims, a Colorado veteran has concernsDevan Karp is a Multimedia Journalist for KOAA News5 in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, Colorado.

Source: DenverChannel - 🏆 239. / 63 Read more »