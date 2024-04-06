Illegal immigrant's rape charge dropped, faces human trafficking and sexual abuse charges

A first-degree rape charge against an illegal immigrant is dropped but Pablo Hugo Fidelino Mendoz now faces charges of human trafficking and sexual abuse , 12th Judicial Circuit District Attorney James Tarbox said Thursday.

Tarbox was joined by Enterprise Police Chief Michael Moore at a press conference held at the district attorney’s office Thursday preceding Mendoza’s pretrial detention hearing to announce that the first-degree rape charge was dismissed—nolle prosequi—and that Mendoza now faces one count of first-degree human trafficking, second-degree sodomy, and second-degree sexual abuse. Tarbox said the revised charges are the result of an investigation by the Enterprise Police Department, the Alabama Attorney General’s Office, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and the Coffee County Department of Human Resource

Rape Illegal Immigrant Human Trafficking Sexual Abuse Charges

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



dothaneagle / 🏆 337. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Whitmer faces backlash for controversial program helping migrants after illegal immigrant charged with murderMichigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is facing calls to end a program providing subsidies to house migrants after an illegal immigrant was charged with murdering a Michigan woman.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Faces Backlash for Migrant Rent Program After Illegal Was Charged with MurderSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

The 2024 Hugo Award Nominees are HereJedi Survivor, Barbie, and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds are among the ceremony's nominees.

Source: Gizmodo - 🏆 556. / 51 Read more »

Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo Locked In Legal Dispute Over ‘Neptunes’ Name RightsPharrell Williams and Chad Hugo are locked in a legal dispute over the Neptunes name.

Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »

Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo Battling Over Neptunes TrademarkPharrell Williams and Chad Hugo sold millions of records together as The Neptunes but the two Virginia-made hitmakers are currently entangled in a legal war over use of the group's name.

Source: TMZ - 🏆 379. / 59 Read more »

Pharrell Accused of ‘Fraudulently’ Filing for Neptunes Trademarks Without Chad HugoChad Hugo has accused his friend and production partner Pharrell Williams of filing trademark applications for the Neptunes without consulting him.

Source: RollingStone - 🏆 483. / 51 Read more »