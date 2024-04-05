Illegal Immigrant Faces Charges of Sodomy, Sexual Abuse, and Human Trafficking in Alabama

The state of Alabama is pursing charges of sodomy, sexual abuse and human trafficking against Pablo Mendoza , who was arrested last month on rape charges. New charges have been filed against an illegal immigrant accused of sexually abusing a 14 year old. Pablo Mendoza was arrested last month after Enterprise Police received a tip from a school resource officer (SRO) of a girl being sexually abused.

The state has now dropped the rape charge and filed charges of sodomy, sexual abuse and human trafficking. “Even on a first time offense, the range is 10 to 99 years,” said District Attorney James Tarbox, speaking on the human trafficking charge. “I don’t want anyone to think it’s not serious. It’s a very serious charge, a very serious situation, and we are going to continue to treat it as such

Alabama Charges Illegal Immigrant Sexual Abuse Sodomy Human Trafficking Pablo Mendoza

