Illegal immigrant deported 8 times facing murder charges after body found in Ohio

An illegal Mexican immigrant who has been deported at least eight times, according to Ohio 's Butler County Sheriff's Office, and arrested nearly a dozen times is now facing murder charges following the discovery of a man’s body in Ohio .

Fermin Garcia-Gutierrez, 46, is being held at the Butler County Jail on charges of aggravated murder (premeditated), using weapons while intoxicated, carrying concealed weapons, possession of drugs and obstructing official business, Fox 19 reports, citing jail records. Officers found the victim’s body in the 1100 block of S. 13th Street in Hamilton just after 2:30 p.m. Monday in response to a 911 call. Hamilton is just north of Cincinnati. READ MORE OF FOX NEWS' COVERAGE OF THE BORDER CRISIS Garcia-Gutierrez’s first arrest was back in 2001, and he has used at least seven different names and three different birthdates, Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said during a Wednesday press conferenc

