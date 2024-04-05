Illegal Immigrant Accused of Brutally Stabbing Wife to Death

An illegal immigrant that just crossed the border into the U.S. illegally around two weeks ago, is accused of brutally stabbing his wife to death and nearly decapitating her – in front of their two children. On April 1, 2024, at approximately 11:30 a.m., Baltazar Perez-Estrada entered the Carol Stream Police Department in Illinois and informed authorities that he had stabbed his wife, Maricela Simon Franco, 26.

Officers said they took Perez-Estrada into custody and immediately opened an investigation. Through the course of their investigation, authorizes discovered Perez-Estrada had crossed into the U.S. from Mexico illegally. He was charged with alien inadmissibility, given a future court date and allowed to continue on his way into the U.S. Prosecutors allege Perez-Estrada and his wife got into a verbal fight around 10 p.m. at the apartment where they were stayin

