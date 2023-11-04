Illegal Alien Wanted for Terrorism Arrested Near One World Trade Center

An illegal alien wanted for terrorism in Senegal was arrested in late October just blocks from New York City’s One World Trade Center after having been released into the United States by President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Just this week, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas repeatedly told the Senate Homeland Security Committee that illegal aliens who are “national security threats” are promptly arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and deported
.at the United States–Mexico border on Oct. 3 near Lukeville, Arizona. The illegal alien was given a Notice to Appear (NTA) before a federal immigration judge and released into the United States interior. A week later, ICE agents in New York City were notified by Homeland Security Investigations agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) Counter Terrorism Division that the illegal alien was wanted in Senegal for terrorist activities. At that point, the illegal alien had traveled to New York City, a sanctuary jurisdiction that refuses to work with ICE agents seeking to have criminal illegal aliens deported. About a week after ICE agents were notified of the illegal alien’s warrants in Senegal for terrorism, they arrested him outside 26 Federal Plaza in Lower Manhattan — just a few blocks from One World Trade Cente
United States Headlines
Write Comment
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: KHOU | Read more »
STARTELEGRAM: NBA Trades: Analyst Proposes Trade for Hawks Center Clint CapelaWould the Hawks trade Capela at any point this season?
Source: startelegram | Read more »
Source: BreitbartNews | Read more »
Source: FoxNews | Read more »
Source: dallasnews | Read more »
Source: KPBSnews | Read more »