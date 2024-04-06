Illegal Alien Deported Seven Times Accused of Aggravated Murder in Ohio

An illegal alien from Mexico , deported seven times from the United States, is now accused of aggravated murder in Butler County , Ohio . Jones says Garcia-Gutierrez has been in the Butler County Jail a total of 11 times and has gone to prison three times while using seven different names. 'How does it affect Butler County , Ohio ? We’ve had over 1,000 prisoners on state charges … in the Butler County Jail in Ohio … in three years since Biden’s been president,' Jones said at a press conference.

'Of that, we’ve had at least 2,000 state charges on these 1,000 prisoners. The cost is roughly, to house these prisoners, is $2 million. The court system and everything that goes with it, another $2 million. Hopefully, the president is listening and the president of Mexico, who knows how many people this guy has been involved and killed?' On Friday, Butler County officials revealed that 41-year-old Fernando Oviedo has been identified as Garcia-Gutierrez’s alleged murder victim

