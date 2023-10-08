Ilhan Omar Urges Prayers for Palestinians Amid Israel-Hamas War

Amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, Representative Ilhan Omar, a Minnesota Democrat, urged for prayers for Palestinians on Sunday, while also encouraging peace.Hamas launched an attack on Israel on Saturday—in a move that appeared to take the Israeli military and security services by surprise as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared 'we are at war.

Newsweek has reached out to Omar's office for further comment.According to the AP, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), an assistance and protections agency for Palestine refugees, said over 20,000 people were sheltering in 44 of its schools around Gaza by Saturday evening after the agency said three of its schools suffered 'collateral' damage from Israeli airstrikes.

Ilhan Omar Reacts to Hamas Assault on IsraelThe Democratic congresswoman has regularly faced backlash for her criticism of Israel, with many accusing her of antisemitism.

Palestinians take swipe at US statement on 'unprovoked' Hamas attackThe reaction comes as Palestinians say the White House statement ignores daily Israeli violence and crimes against Palestinians.

UPDATE: 232 Palestinians, 250 Israelis killed in Hamas-Israel escalationThe orgy of bloodshed continues both inside Israel and Gaza as Israeli forces launch retaliatory airstrikes on the besieged city while Hamas fighters engage in gunfights in various Israeli towns.

WATCH: Palestinians Celebrate Massive Terror Attack Against Israeli Civilians

Israel warns Palestinians to flee Gaza, many say they've nowhere to goWhere will Gaza residents go, ask activists and experts, as Israel's Netanyahu demands besieged Palestinians vacate the narrow coastal strip of 2.3 million people.

CAIR, SJP, American Muslim Groups Back Palestinians After Terror Attack in Israel