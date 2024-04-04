Ilana Glazer and Michelle Buteau to Star in Comedy Film 'Babes'

Alongside Glazer and Buteau, the film also stars John Carroll Lynch and Hasan Minhaj. Glazer is best known for co-creating and co-starring in the hit Comedy Central series Broad City. Buteau is a comedian and television host who most recently starred in the Netflix series Survival of the Thickest. Babes is directed by Pamela Adlon , from a script written by Glazer (Broad City) and Josh Rabinowitz.

Glazer and Rabinowitz also serve as producers on the film, alongside Susie Fox, Ashley Fox, and BreeanPojunas. Neon has confirmed that Babes is set to premiere in select theaters on May 17, 2024. "Babes follows inseparable childhood best friends Eden (Ilana Glazer) and Dawn (Michelle Buteau), having grown up together in NYC, now firmly in different phases of adulthood," reads the film's official synopsis. "When carefree and single Eden decides to have a baby on her own after a one-night stand, their friendship faces its greatest challenge."

Ilana Glazer Michelle Buteau Comedy Film Babes Pamela Adlon Friendship Adulthood Premiere

