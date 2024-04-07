iKON's Bobby and Chanwoo to Enlist in the Military

On April 6, 143 Entertainment revealed that Bobby would be enlisting on May 21, followed by Chanwoo ’s enlistment on May 27. We would like to thank iKONIC for always giving iKON their endless love, support, and encouragement. member Bobby will be entering a military training center on May 21, and Jung Chanwoo will be on May 27. We ask that you send Bobby and Jung Chanwoo lots of support and encouragement until the day they return after diligently carrying out their military duty.

Additionally, we will not be holding an official event on the days that the members enlist.

