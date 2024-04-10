Ike's Love and Sandwiches Creates THC Sandwich for 4/20

Saturday, April 20, or 4/20 , is the annual high holiday dedicated to smoking and consuming cannabis. In honor of the day, Ike's Love and Sandwiches has created a special sandwich called the THC, which stands for 'turkey, honey and Cheetos .' This sandwich includes sliced turkey, real honey, Flaming Hot Cheetos , and melted cheddar cheese sandwiched between Dutch crunch rolls. Vegan turkey is also available for those who prefer not to eat meat.
The sandwich is available for delivery through Ike's app. The collaboration with Weedmaps, an online marketplace for cannabis-related products, adds to the sandwich's cannabis theme. Tetrahydrocannabinol, the psychoactive substance found in cannabis, is known to stimulate appetite, which explains the association between marijuana use and cravings for salty, sweet, or carbohydrate-heavy foods
