IHOP Launches Sonic-Inspired Menu with Exclusive Rewards

Sonic the Hedgehog has seen a number of promotions with restaurant chains over the years, and a new one is set to kick off at participating IHOP locations. The restaurants will feature a Sonic-inspired menu, with different dishes inspired by Sonic and his supporting cast. Each dish plays on the character's coloration, name, or general characteristics in some fun and unique ways. There are six dishes in total, including the Dr.

Eggman's Benedict, Sonic's Blue Blur Special, and the hilariously named Knuckles' Chicken Sandwich. An image of the full Sonic menu can be found below. While the menu items might be enough to sway some Sonic fans into going to IHOP, the promotion also gives visitors the opportunity to obtain special Sonic the Hedgehog rewards

IHOP Partners With SEGA On New Sonic The Hedgehog MenuIHOP and SEGA announced that they have partnered up for a special Sonic The Hedgehog menu that will be slightly interactive. Loyalty members for IHOP can earn PanCoins to redeem for Sonic the Hedgehog content in Sonic Superstars, get codes for full games, and more.

