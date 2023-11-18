IHL discriminated against JSU administrator in hiring Thomas Hudson in 2020, lawsuit alleges

The same day the governing board of Mississippi’s public universities appointed one of its own to lead Jackson State University, a lawsuit filed in federal court by a former female vice president alleges she was discriminated against when Thomas Hudson was elevated to the position in 2020.

When the Institutions of Higher Learning Board of Trustees picked Hudson to lead the state’s largest historically Black university, the lawsuit alleges it discriminated against Debra Mays-Jackson, who at the time had been the school’s vice president and chief of staff since 2017. The lawsuit claims she had supervised Hudson, a special assistant to the president. IHL appointed Hudson interim president in early 2020 when William Bynum Jr., the university’s 11th president, resigned after he was arrested for procuring the services of a prostitut





