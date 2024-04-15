iFi Audio Introduces Two New Hi-Fi Components for Digital Sound

Hi-Fi component brand iFi Audio has been busy developing two new products for music lovers who want the best in digital sound . The iFi ZEN DAC 3 is a refreshed take on its predecessor and includes updated features.

Like all the ZEN products, the DAC 3 has the classic and sleek design that iFi is known for. With both fixed and variable output gain options, the ZEN DAC 3 works with headphones, amplifiers or even active speakers.... Google Suddenly Reveals Better Than iPhone Update For Pixel Users Enhancements on this latest version include an improved DC offset and USB-C input overvoltage protection. There are also additional features on the ZEN DAC 3 such as XBass+ and PowerMatch analogue processing modes so users can customize their listening experience.The second product announced today by iFi is the Zen Phono 3.

