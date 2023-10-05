If your partner died, would you know where the money is?

For many of us, early in our domestic relationships, one partner stepped up to take the lead on handling the family finances. There is comfort, almost relief, in not thinking about it and knowing that a trusted loved one will “take care of it.

Another woman says the problem can cut both ways: “If I die,” she says, “he won’t know the first thing about our finances.” Suze Orman, a popular financial adviser with a podcast called “Women & Money,” puts it bluntly: “I don’t care if your spouse is the best/smartest financial whiz. Every woman, single or attached, owes it to herself to be financially smart.

Sharon Olson, president of Olson Wealth Group in Bloomington, Minnesota, a recognized leader in women’s wealth, suggests partners conduct at least two meetings a year to have the “talk” about family financial information. One or more might include a professional money manager to keep things focused. headtopics.com

“Maintaining a current understanding of your financial details, even if your partner has taken the lead, will empower you to remain more confident in the event of a situation that forces you to take over this role,” she added.Do you need a talk? Yes. When I raise the issue of the “talk” with my friends, they perk up with great interest.

Read more:

MarketWatch »

Chicago Fire Dept. Foundation: Check your smoke alarmsOctober is Fire Prevention Month and Fire Prevention Week begins October 8 until October 14.

Today in Sports - Week Ahead, October 6 - October 12Today in Sports - Week Ahead, October 6 - October 12, 2 Takes

Two Scientists Walk Into a BarThis October don’t miss Two Scientists Walk Into a Bar, a unique community event by the Fleet Science Center that bridges the gap between science and social life. Scientists from diverse fields engage in casual conversations with attendees at various locations, offering a refreshing opportunity to explore intriguing scientific topics while enjoying favorite beverages.October is Scientist Engagement Month, so we have two very special editions of Two Scientists Walk Into a Bar! Two Scientists Walk Into a Bar: Bar Crawl Edition offers San Diegans four times the opportunity to engage with local scientists at favorite neighborhood bars.October 5: North Park October 12: Little Italy October 19: Miramar October 26: North Park View the full list of locationsFree admissionVisit: Fleetscience.org or call 619-238-1233Follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Search for the hashtag 2scientists.Two Scientists Walk Into a Bar is a registered trademark of the Fleet Science Center.

Famous birthdays list for October 4, 2023 includes celebrities Susan Sarandon, Liev SchreiberSusan Sarandon and Liev Schreiber share a birthday today. Check out our photo slideshow of celebrities and other famous people with birthdays on October 4, 2023 and find out a fun fact about each person.

October 4 morning weather updateThe inside scoop on D.C. weather.

12 can’t-miss concerts in the D.C. area in OctoberThis month’s must-see shows include Slayyyter at 9:30 Club, Kesha at the Anthem, Sasami at the Black Cat and Noname at the Fillmore Silver Spring.