If your name is Jason, free pizza may be in your future

Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content DeskThere is no pizza more appropriate for Halloween than Tombstone. This year, the frozen pizza company is giving some lucky a lucky person free food.You have to be legally named Jason, Pamela or Crystal to enter the contest.says Pamela is the 81st most popular name in the U.S. with more than 728,700 people having that name.
Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content DeskThere is no pizza more appropriate for Halloween than Tombstone. This year, the frozen pizza company is giving some lucky a lucky person free food.You have to be legally named Jason, Pamela or Crystal to enter the contest.says Pamela is the 81st most popular name in the U.S. with more than 728,700 people having that name. Pamela was the first name ofisn’t quite as popular as the previous names, ranking 248th with about 268,661 people. Crystal, in relation to the competition, is from Crystal Lake.Ring offers $1 million if you spot an alien with your doorbell cameraKent police sound alarm over what they say is a spike in carjackings‘Nothing a hug can’t fix’: Bothell firefighters rescue boy stuck between poles