might be able to help the new Pixel phones handle some of the AI features they offer including the Magic Editor, which allows users to move and re-size a subject in a picture, change the background lighting of a photo, and more. Another new AI feature is the Audio Magic Eraser which eliminates some distracting sounds made on the audio track of a video you've recorded.

As we've noted before, the Tensor G4 that will be found inside next year's Pixel 9 series will not be the first Google-customized chipset although that was the original plan. That honor willEven if Google has its hands in designing most of the G4, there isn't expected to be much of an upgrade until the Tensor G5 which the tipster says will be completely designed by Google. The Tensor G5 could end up being made by TSMC using its 3nm process node.

On the other hand, if Samsung Foundry can show that its 3nm process node can match TSMC, especially when it comes to yield, Google might continue to give Samsung the business. And speaking about business, in the U.S. Google raised the price of theby $100 so if Google feels comfortable with Samsung Foundry, perhaps the Pixel 10 series won't require a price hike after all.The problem here is that it is just too early to know. headtopics.com

The Tensor chips have slowly improved since the Tensor G1, an Exynos 2100 with major modifications, was used to power theseries. With its focus on AI, it will be interesting to see what new features Google will design into the Tensor G5 and whether those features can help sell the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro to more consumers in 2025.A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative.

