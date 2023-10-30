If Star Trek Resurrects This TNG Character, Worf Needs To Know

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary If Star Trek: Lower Decks is about to bring a tragic Star Trek: The Next Generation character back from the dead then their former mentor Captain Worf (Michael Dorn) needs to know about it. Lower Decks season 4, episode 9, "The Inner Fight" revealed a connection between Lieutenant junior grade Beckett Mariner (Tawny Newsome), Wesley Crusher (Wil Wheaton), and several minor TNG characters.

Mariner's links to Star Trek: The Next Generation will likely factor into the season 4 finale of Star Trek: Lower Decks. Captured by disgraced Starfleet Academy dropout Nick Locarno (Robert Duncan McNeill), there's a sense that Mariner may finally be reunited with Sito. After her death in TNG, there were attempts made to resurrect Sito Jaxa, but they never made it to screen.

Worf Needs To Know If Star Trek: Lower Decks Resurrects Sito Jaxa In Star Trek: The Next Generation's "Lower Decks", Lt. Worf suggests Ensign Sito for a promotion to Lieutenant junior grade. While she was a security officer, Worf believed strongly that she would be a valuable addition to the ops team, despite Sito's own anxieties. headtopics.com

Worf was visibly stricken by the death of Sito, and even mourned her passing with the other Lower Deckers. If she did survive, either in a Cardassian prison or on the run, then Worf may be able to assuage the guilt he clearly felt at the end of "Lower Decks". By this point in the Star Trek: Lower Decks timeline, Picard has been promoted to Admiral, so Worf is presumably the Captain of the USS Enterprise-E.

What Sito Jaxa's Resurrection Would Mean To Star Trek If Star Trek brings back Ensign Sito then it pays off a long-standing desire of 1990s producers Jeri Taylor and Michael Piller. The Star Trek: The Next Generation character made such an impression during "Lower Decks" that Michael Piller changed his mind about her fate. headtopics.com

