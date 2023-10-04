If Berkshire Hathaway Bought or Sold a Stock, It Doesn’t Mean Warren Buffett Did

The recent sales of HP stock by Berkshire Hathaway have raised the question, “Was that investment—and the selling—done by CEO Warren Buffett or one of his two investment lieutenants, Todd Combs and Ted Weschler...

Barron’s view is that the HP investment and recent sales were made by Buffett rather than Combs or Weschler. Why? Combs and Weschler run pension-fund investments for Berkshire Hathaway, and none of its pension funds hold HP stock.

Some large Berkshire Hathaway equity holdings associated with Buffett including Occidental Petroleum (OXY) and Chevron (CVX) don’t have any pension-fund holders at Berkshire Hathaway. Many investors assume that all of Berkshire Hathaway’s investments are made by Buffett. Indeed, news organizations routinely write that Buffett bought or sold a particular stock when Berkshire Hathaway did it. This annoys Buffett because Combs and Weschler also run money for Berkshire.

Berkshire Hathaway doesn’t reveal which positions are Buffett’s and which are held by Combs and Weschler, although Buffett will occasionally comment on it. Buffett has said he gives them wide autonomy, and often learns of their investments after they’re made. headtopics.com

Newsletter Sign-up In his annual letter released in early 2022, Buffett wrote that Combs and Weschler manage about $34 billion. “Also, a significant portion of the dollars that Todd and Ted manage are lodged in various pension plans of Berkshire-owned businesses,” he wrote. Buffett didn’t disclose which Berkshire Hathaway plans are handled by the pair.

The debate about whether a Berkshire Hathaway investment is Buffett, Combs, or Weschler centers around the firm’s smaller holdings of $3 billion to $4 billion or less.

