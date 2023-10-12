IEA Warns of Increased Risk to Oil Markets Amid Israel Conflict

The current conflict in Israel and rising tensions across the Middle East are raising risks to the global oil market, as demand for crude is set to rise to a new record in 2023, according to the International Energy Agency.

"While there has been no direct impact on physical supply, markets will remain on tenterhooks as the crisis unfolds," the IEA said Thursday. That risk comes on top of tightening supply from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.

The IEA said that it now expects oil demand to grow by 2.3 million barrels a day this year, a hike of 100,000 barrels a day from last month's report. That would translate into total demand averaging 101.9 million barrels a day, a new record.At the same time, the agency lowered its demand growth forecast for 2024, forecasting total demand will average 102.7 million barrels a day. headtopics.com

The IEA said the market is likely to remain in a substantial deficit for the remainder of the year, amid Saudi-led oil cuts by OPEC. The IEA also noted that global crude stocks fell to their lowest level since 2017.

‘Fraught with uncertainty': IEA says oil markets to remain on tenterhooks as Israel-Hamas war persists“The Middle East conflict is fraught with uncertainty and events are fast developing,” the IEA said in its latest monthly oil market report.

