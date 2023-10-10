Idols-turned-rivals: Bedard to debut against idol Crosby - ESPN

The second game of the NHL's season-opening slate will bear a familiar storyline of an idol turning into a rival.The 18-year-old forward was born less than two weeks before Crosby was selected first overall by Pittsburgh in the 2005 NHL draft. The two met at the NHL player media tour in September.

"Of course, my childhood idol in the hockey world and is such a good, genuine guy," Bedard told NHL.com."For me to kind of spend some time with him and learn about him. ... Just his playmaking and the way he controls the game in the offensive zone is pretty incredible. Just his complete game. He's such a 200-foot player, so you can learn a lot from him.

During an episode of the"Holding the Court with Geno Auriemma" podcast, Bryant recalled his first time facing Jordan to the "I was thinking in my mind, I didn't care. I'm going to destroy this guy. I don't care if I'm 18, I'm coming for blood. And the first thing he did, they ran a fifth-down sequence in the triangle. He caught the ball in the corner and he made his little pirouette spin that he does and sneaks baseline. I fell for it, and he went by me and dunked it. headtopics.com

"Growing up, he was my favorite player. I mean, he's just a good person, on and off the field. He came up big-time in big situations for the Yankees, all those World Series. What do I appreciate about him most? Everything," Bogaerts said."He's never been in trouble for anything, just a clean man. You don't hear too much about him off the field.

During an Instagram live with rapper Fat Joe in 2020, he reflected on the first title fight of his career that happened to be against his idol. "When I was 16, I had a poster on my wall, because you remember, when we were young, we used to have posters on our wall. Young kids don't do that anymore," Mayweather said."I had a poster, right above my head, Genaro 'Chicanito' Hernandez. And I used to watch him on TV fight and I said nobody will beat that guy. I was 16. headtopics.com

Connor Bedard is the NHL's latest 'next Sidney Crosby.' The original has plenty left in the tankOne of the NHL's biggest stars and one of its newest stars will meet for the first time when Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins face Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks in the season opener. The 36-year-old Crosby is entering his 19th season in the NHL and knows a thing or two about the challenges the 18-year-old Bedard faces. Crosby arrived in Pittsburgh in 2005 as hockey's next big thing. Over the years he's won three Stanley Cups while serving as an ambassador of the sport. It's a