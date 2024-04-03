IDF Strike Kills Humanitarian Workers in X

Killed were three British nationals, an Australian, a Polish national, an American-Canadian dual citizen and a Palestinian. Some had traveled the world, participating in aid efforts in the aftermath of wars, earthquakes and wildfires."These 7 beautiful souls were killed by the IDF in a strike as they were returning from a full day's mission. Their smiles, laughter, and voices are forever embedded in our memories. And we have countless memories of them giving their best selves to the world.

We are reeling from our loss. The world's loss.”Jacob Flickinger, 33, was a 33-year-old dual citizen of the United States and Canada who worked with the World Central Kitchen's relief team. Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly condemned the IDF strikes on humanitarian personnel as"absolutely unacceptable" in a post on X, formerly Twitter, and said those responsible for Flinkinger's and his colleague's deaths must be held accountabl

