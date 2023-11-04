IDF Spokesman: There's Nothing More Israel Can Do Without Stopping Fighting or Giving Hamas Room to Breathe

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” IDF Spokesman Jonathan Conricus reacted to calls by the Biden administration to do more to protect Palestinian civilians by stating that there’s nothing more Israel can do “while not stopping the fighting and while not giving Hamas any room to breathe” which isn’t an option

. He also said that Hamas “should be criticized and called out” for its war crime of blocking civilians from leaving instead of the focus being “on what Israel is doing in order to defend ourselves.” And accused some people of “forgetting how we got here” and that the war started because Hamas attacked Israel. Conricus said, “The sad reality is that we have asked civilians to evacuate, including in the pictures that you’re showing from different areas in Gaza. We have asked them to evacuate, because we know that Hamas is trying to use them as their human shields. We know that it will be dangerous and we have told them this isn’t a safe place to be, go south. Those that have stayed have done it at their own agency, which is regrettable. I’m sure that some have been forced to stay by Hamas, which is appalling and a war crime, preventing civilians to safety by Hamas is an active war crime, which they should be criticized and called out for doing, and I don’t think that the focus should be on what Israel is doing in order to defend ourselves. And please let me say that this started, not by Israeli activit

