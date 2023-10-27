IDF Says It Can't Guarantee Journalists' Safety in Gaza

Gaza, a Palestinian enclave run by the terrorist group Hamas, has been under aerial bombardment since Oct. 7. when Hamas terrorists burst through the Gaza border into Israel and killed more than 1,400 people and took more than 200 hostages.
The Israel Defense Forces wrote to Reuters and AFP this week after they had sought assurances that their journalists in Gaza would not be targeted by Israeli strikes. "The IDF is targeting all Hamas military activity throughout Gaza," the IDF letter said, adding that Hamas deliberately put military operations "in the vicinity of journalists and civilians."
The IDF also noted that its high-intensity strikes on Hamas targets could cause damage to surrounding buildings and that Hamas rockets could also misfire and kill people inside Gaza. "Under these circumstances, we cannot guarantee your employees' safety, and strongly urge you to take all necessary measures for their safety," the IDF letter concluded. headtopics.com
Hamas did not immediately comment when asked about the IDF’s allegation that it put military operations near where journalists in Gaza are known to be based. Reuters could not verify how many other news organizations operating in Gaza had received the same letter from the IDF.Reuters and AFP said they were concerned about the safety of journalists in Gaza.
“The situation on the ground is dire, and the IDF’s unwillingness to give assurances about the safety of our staff threatens their ability to deliver the news about this conflict without fear of being injured or killed," Reuters said in a statement in response to receiving the letter."We are in an incredibly precarious position and it's important that the world understands that there is a large team of journalists working in extremely dangerous conditions," Chetwynd said. headtopics.com
