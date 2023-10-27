IDF Says It Can't Guarantee Journalists' Safety in Gaza

Gaza, a Palestinian enclave run by the terrorist group Hamas, has been under aerial bombardment since Oct. 7. when Hamas terrorists burst through the Gaza border into Israel and killed more than 1,400 people and took more than 200 hostages.

The Israel Defense Forces wrote to Reuters and AFP this week after they had sought assurances that their journalists in Gaza would not be targeted by Israeli strikes. "The IDF is targeting all Hamas military activity throughout Gaza," the IDF letter said, adding that Hamas deliberately put military operations "in the vicinity of journalists and civilians."

The IDF also noted that its high-intensity strikes on Hamas targets could cause damage to surrounding buildings and that Hamas rockets could also misfire and kill people inside Gaza. "Under these circumstances, we cannot guarantee your employees' safety, and strongly urge you to take all necessary measures for their safety," the IDF letter concluded. headtopics.com

Hamas did not immediately comment when asked about the IDF’s allegation that it put military operations near where journalists in Gaza are known to be based. Reuters could not verify how many other news organizations operating in Gaza had received the same letter from the IDF.Reuters and AFP said they were concerned about the safety of journalists in Gaza.

“The situation on the ground is dire, and the IDF’s unwillingness to give assurances about the safety of our staff threatens their ability to deliver the news about this conflict without fear of being injured or killed," Reuters said in a statement in response to receiving the letter."We are in an incredibly precarious position and it's important that the world understands that there is a large team of journalists working in extremely dangerous conditions," Chetwynd said. headtopics.com

Read more:

NEWSMAX »

Israel to 'expand' Gaza ground operations Friday night, IDF saysFOX News' Trey Yingst reports the latest on the explosions as the IDF readies forces for a Gaza ground invasion. Read more ⮕

BREAKING: Israel military forces to expand ground activity in Gaza Strip Friday, IDF says'In recent hours we have increased the attacks in Gaza,' the Israel Defense Forces spokesperson account posted Friday on X, formerly known as Twitter. CBS News foreign correspondent Ramy Inocencio reports Hamas may be responding by reportedly calling for Palestinians to take up arms. Read more ⮕

Video Israeli military briefly enters northern Gaza, IDF saysThe IDF shared footage that it says shows Israeli tanks and infantry personnel briefly entering northern Gaza in 'preparation for the next stages of combat' early Thursday morning. Read more ⮕

IDF Says Ground Forces 'Expanding Their Activity' in GazaThe Israeli military on Friday said its ground forces were 'expanding their activity' in the Gaza Strip, as the army moved closer to a full-on ground invasion of the besieged territory. Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, the army's spokesman, said aerial attacks had been targeting ... Read more ⮕

Israeli military 'expanding' ground operations in Gaza, IDF saysGaza is home to more than 2.2 million people. Read more ⮕

Israel-Gaza war live updates: ICRC war surgeons enter Gaza; Egypt says drone hits border townIt is the first time in this war International Committee of the Red Cross medical workers have entered the besieged territory. Read more ⮕