IDF Reveals Raid on Hamas Base in Gaza Refugee Camp

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) revealed video and photos of a raid earlier this week on a Hamas terrorist base in the Jabaliya “refugee camp,” a neighborhood of multi-story buildings near Gaza City once settled by refugees from wars against Israel. The battle occurred at roughly the same time that Israel launched an airstrike on a Hamas commander elsewhere in Jabaliya, causing underground tunnels to collapse and leading critics worldwide to complain that Israel was targeting a “refugee camp

.” In subsequent coverage, “Palestinian ‘refugee camps’ in the Middle East are dense multistory residential neighborhoods settled by Palestinian refugees after Arab states went to war against Israel in 1948 and 1967.” They are not tent cities of recently displaced people, as the term “refugee camp” implies, and are frequently used by Hamas for its operations, which deliberately places civilians in the surrounding area at risk, turning them into human shields for terror. In this case, the stronghold in Jabaliya produced valuable intelligence. The IDF said in a statement on Friday via Telegram: In recent days, soldiers from the Infantry, Combat Engineering and Armored Corps under the command of the Givati ​​Brigade have taken control of a military stronghold belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in northern Gaz

