IDF Fires Officers, Admits Failures in Gaza Drone Strike

The IDF fired two senior officers and reprimanded a top commander as it admitted a catalog of failures in a drone strike on an aid convoy in Gaza , including that it killed aid workers who had survived an initial attack. The Israel Defense Forces ( IDF ) said Friday that “those who approved the strike were convinced that they were targeting armed Hamas operatives,” calling the attack “a grave mistake stemming from a serious failure due to a mistaken identification.

” It said the strike was carried out in “serious violation of the commands and IDF Standard Operating Procedures,” and dismissed a major and a colonel in reserve. Three other IDF officials were formally reprimanded: the commanders of the brigade and division involved, and the commander of the Southern Command, who bore “overall responsibilit

IDF Drone Strike Gaza Failures Officers Reprimanded Aid Convoy

