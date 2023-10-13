IDF fighter jets struck 750 Hamas military targets overnight in the northern Gaza Strip

The Israel Defense Force said it hit 750 military targets overnight Thursday in a response to the attacks launched on the country last weekend by terrorist group Hamas. Dozens of fighter jets struck Hamas military targets in the Gaza Strip, including 12 Hamas military assets located in a multi-story building used by the group for terror purposes, according to the IDF.

Abu Shamla's residence was used to store naval weapons designated for terror against the State of Israel,' IDF said in a statement.

Israel-Hamas War: U.N. Says Israel Telling It to Evacuate 1.1 Million Within GazaIsrael's military massed troops on the border with Gaza as airstrikes pummeled the Palestinian enclave in the wake of Saturday's attack by Hamas.

