IDF Chief of Staff to Soldiers: ‘We Are Fighting in the Name of the Sanctity of Life’

We are advancing in the stages of the war, and operating on the ground inside the enemy’s territory, supported by precise and heavy fire. The activity will continue and intensify according to the stages of the war and its objectives, as defined by the Israeli government.

So far we have inflicted heavy losses on the enemy and damaged terrorist infrastructure. We search for, find a kill those who participated in the murderous massacre against us and those who sent them. We willtirelessly and take advantage of every opportunity to bring the hostages home

, through both risky overt and covert efforts, as we have already done. War has a heavy and painful price, but it is necessary. We will continue to hit the enemy as much as needed, until civilians in Israel return to a life of security in their homes and their communities.

All of our enemies know that the Israel Defense Forces will pursue anyone who tries to harm the people of Israel and they will pay a heavy price, sooner or later.fighting for the values of justice and morality upon which the country was establishedWe fight with the people of Israel behind us. We are fighting the people’s war, the nation’s war and the war for the civilians of Israel.

I have met many of you in recent weeks. Commanders, soldiers of the ground forces, air force, and navy, in both mandatory and reserve service, in different units, at headquarters and on the home front. I was with you, I saw the preparation and the training, I looked into your eyes and saw that you were ready to fight.

