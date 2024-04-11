IDF airstrike kills three sons of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh

The Israel Defense Forces ( IDF ) killed three of the sons of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh on Wednesday in an airstrike in Gaza . Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh learns that three of his sons were killed and responds: “I thank Allah for the honor that my children and grandchildren have been martyred.” And therein lies the problem. A father should aspire for his children to live in peace, not die for jihad.
Earlier today (Wednesday), directed by IDF and ISA intelligence, IAF aircraft struck three Hamas military operatives that conducted terrorist activity in the central Gaza Strip. The three operatives that were struck are Amir Haniyeh, a cell commander in the Hamas military wing, Mohammad Haniyeh, a military operative in the Hamas terrorist organization, and Hazem Haniyeh, also a military operative in the Hamas terror organization. It is unknown whether the airstrike will affect ongoing negotiations in Cairo, Egypt, over the potential release of Israeli hostages.
