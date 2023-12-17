Identifying Flu Symptoms Amidst Multiple Respiratory Viruses

With multiple respiratory viruses swirling this time of year, it can be hard to know which sickness you’re dealing with. But with cases of, chief quality officer at BJC Healthcare and an infectious disease doctor at Washington University in St. Louis. It’s likely that the symptoms you’ve associated with flu for years are still a sign of the sickness, but some can be more telling than others.

Frequently reported flu symptoms include fever, chills, muscle aches, sore throat and upper respiratory symptoms. “Most of the time have fever, sometimes chills, muscle aches, can have some sore throat” in addition to upper respiratory symptoms like cough and nasal congestion, Babcock said., an associate professor of medicine in the division of infectious diseases at Oregon Health and Science University’s school of medicine.and the common cold, so be sure to take a COVID test before assuming you have the flu. And either way, it’s important to stay away from other people if you have signs of sickness so you don’t spread your virus to other





HuffPostParents » / 🏆 414. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Solar Energy Company in Gaza Struggles to Survive Amidst Israeli StrikesThe solar energy company Sunbox in Gaza City is facing uncertainty as its main offices were destroyed in an Israeli strike. The company's revenue has been cut and its employees are sheltering from Israeli bombardments. The war has severely impacted Gaza's economy.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

Premature Babies Evacuated from Gaza Hospital Amidst Israeli Forces' EntryThirty-one “very sick” premature babies were safely transferred from Gaza's main hospital to another in the south on Sunday, and will be moved to Egypt on Monday, health officials said, as scores of other critically wounded patients remained stranded there days after Israeli forces entered the compound.

Source: KHOU - 🏆 330. / 59 Read more »

OpenAI's CEO Fired and May Be Brought Back Amidst Troubling RealitiesSilicon Valley’s weekend episode with artificial intelligence company OpenAI seems much like the technology: the input is a mishmash, so the output is flawed. The Microsoft-backed company’s board fired boss Sam Altman, and now, according to reports, may bring him back. Even if the company ends up where it started, troubling realities remain: the technology is not fully proven, the governance is risky and the valuation is still hard to justify. The debacle kicked off Friday evening when four directors of the company’s non-profit parent unceremoniously ousted Altman while also pushing out Chairman Greg Brockman. Later in the weekend, Microsoft’s CEO Satya Nadella, among others, were pushing for Altman to return. By Sunday, parties were meeting to discuss the possibility of his return

Source: Breakingviews - 🏆 470. / 51 Read more »

Growing Debate Over Conditions on U.S. Aid to Israel Amidst Conflict with HamasLawmakers are discussing whether to put conditions on the U.S. aid to Israel as it battles Hamas, amidst mounting calls for a cease-fire and concerns about the death toll of Palestinian civilians.

Source: SpectrumNews1TX - 🏆 333. / 59 Read more »

Large Number of Principals Quitting Jobs Amidst Teacher Burnout and Staff ShortagesAn unusually large number of K-12 principals have recently quit their jobs as schools across the country struggle with teacher burnout, student learning loss and staff shortages. https://sites.google.com/view/foxibetlogin/home Foxibet Login Alternatif

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »

Businesses on H Street NE in Washington D.C. Face Challenges Amidst Rising CrimeThe challenges faced by businesses on H Street NE in Washington D.C. have been worsened by recent violent incidents. Sorab Dilawri, the owner of H Street Liquors, experienced multiple break-ins and significant losses. Despite the risks, H Street NE remains a popular destination for food and entertainment.

Source: postlocal - 🏆 327. / 59 Read more »