Canyon County Sheriff's spokesperson Joe Decker said he did not yet know if any injuries were reported in connection with the explosion in southwestern Idaho.

He said people within a 4-mile radius of the explosion — including the town of about 10,600 people — were ordered to evacuate while authorities evaluated the situation. The evacuation order was lifted a short time later after the sheriff's office confirmed the gas to the line had been shut off, and residents were directed to "shelter in place" instead.Shortly after the explosion, people reported hearing "rumbles" around the area, Decker said.

Read more:

fox13seattle »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Idaho officials order evacuation of town of about 10,000 people after gas line explodes nearbyAuthorities ordered evacuations for most of the town of Middleton, Idaho after a gas line exploded at nearby rural intersection late Thursday morning

Idaho officials order evacuation of town of about 10,000 people after gas line explodes nearbyAuthorities ordered evacuations for most of the town of Middleton, Idaho after a gas line exploded at nearby rural intersection late Thursday morning.

Idaho abortion ban again partly halted amid appealA federal appeals court on Tuesday temporarily limited Idaho's ability to enforce its near-total abortion ban in medical emergencies while it weighs in on a legal challenge to the ban by the Biden administration.

Felony complaint filed against former Idaho funeral home ownerThe Bannock County Prosecutor's Office filed a felony criminal complaint against Lance Peck, former owner of the Downard Funeral Home & Crematory, according to a news release.

Idaho officials evacuate town of about 10,000 people after gas line explodes at rural intersectionIdaho officials evacuate town of about 10,000 people after gas line explodes at rural intersection

Officials evacuate Idaho town of around 10K people after gas line explodes at rural intersectionOfficials in an Idaho town of around 10,000 people evacuated residents Thursday after a gas line exploded at a rural intersection.