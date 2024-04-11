Idaho man charged with three murders in doomsday-focused case

An Idaho man charged with three murders in an unusual doomsday-focused case crafted an alternate reality so that he could fulfill his desire for sex, money, and power. Chad Daybell is facing charges of first-degree murder, insurance fraud, and conspiracy to commit murder and grand theft in connection with the deaths of Tammy Daybell, 7-year-old Joshua 'JJ' Vallow, and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan.

Prosecutors say the couple justified the killings by creating a detailed and apocalyptic belief system to eliminate obstacles to their relationship and obtain money from survivor benefits and life insurance

Idaho Murder Doomsday Alternate Reality Belief System Insurance Fraud

