Idaho lawmakers this year passed cost-saving legislation backed by Republican Secretary of State Phil McGrane that was intended to push the presidential primary to May 21 to coincide with other state primary elections. ButNo.

In another cost-saving move, Missouri lawmakers last year intentionally canceled the state’s presidential primary as part of a broaderfor voting. Though leaders of the state Republican and Democratic parties both testified in favor of reinstating a presidential primary, lawmakers this year failed to pass legislation doing so.

Instead of voting in a Tuesday primary at traditional polling places, people wanting to participate in the caucuses will need to attend a Saturday meeting of local Republicans. In Idaho, the GOP caucuses will have a single round of voting for presidential candidates. headtopics.com

“We’re trying to not make it overwhelming on people — not make it too long — so people can come and vote and leave if they wish,” said Kiira Turnbow, Idaho Republican Party executive director. In Missouri, polling places normally are open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on election days, with a period of absentee voting leading up to then. But participants in the GOP county caucuses must attend a 10 a.m. meeting and be prepared to stay for a while.

“The timetable makes it harder,” acknowledged Missouri Republican Party Chairman Nick Myers, who had urged lawmakers to reinstate a primary. “Let’s say you’re a nurse, a first responder, you’re on shift that day, you cannot get off at 10 a.m. to go to your local caucus, then you’re not going to be able to participate.

