Icons wanted to be photographed by Anthony Barboza — and be his friend

He made portraits of the likes of Aretha Franklin and Miles Davis for magazines, and broke barriers in his personal work. Barboza got to photograph Baldwin because a man who wanted to be a model said that if Barboza would take photos of him, he would arrange a shoot with the famous writer. Baldwin, Barboza said, “could read people.

He could read me, and I could read him.” The shadow behind him represents “his other side,” according to Barboza, who adds that in person, Baldwin wasn’t political. “He took a liking to me so much that he invited me to dinner at his brother’s house in New York. I asked him, how does he write? He said he writes standing up, and he likes to have people downstairs having fun so he can write better.”“She wanted to use her own photographer. The New York Times said, ‘No, we’re sending Barboza.’ She said, ‘Can you send his book?’ They sent it, and she called back and said, ‘There’s nothing but Black people in it.’ They said, ‘Well, we still want to use him.’”“The very first ad I ever did was a Viceroy cigarette ad, and I used her. But that was when she had hair. She came to me and said she was going to cut off all her hair. I said, ‘Really? You’re not going to get any work. You shouldn’t do that.’ She went and did it anyway. I photographed her.

Read more:

washingtonpost »

In New York, Donatella Versace and Anne Hathaway Hosted an Intimate Icons DinnerParis Fashion Week may be in full swing, but in the city that never sleeps, nothing deters the glitterati from a Versace party.

Myke Towers on His First-Ever Studio Session, Learning from Reggaeton IconsMyke Towers’ rise to the top was the result of time, practice and inspiration from the greats before him. In the newest episode of Growing Up, the hitmaker recalled how he learned about songwriting…

Meet the 2023 'Image Makers' taking L.A. fashion globalImage Magazine's September fall fashion issue is a celebration of L.A. icons, emerging designers, creatives.

Anthony Rota steps down as Speaker of the House after Nazi fiasco“It’s with a heavy heart that I rise to inform members of my resignation,” Rota said following Nazi war veteran controversy.

Colts QB Anthony Richardson takes next step in concussion protocol by returning to practiceIndianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson is expected to return to practice Wednesday, taking the next step to clear the concussion protocol.

James Baldwin

Barboza got to photograph Baldwin because a man who wanted to be a model said that if Barboza would take photos of him, he would arrange a shoot with the famous writer. Baldwin, Barboza said, “could read people. He could read me, and I could read him.” The shadow behind him represents “his other side,” according to Barboza, who adds that in person, Baldwin wasn’t political. “He took a liking to me so much that he invited me to dinner at his brother’s house in New York. I asked him, how does he write? He said he writes standing up, and he likes to have people downstairs having fun so he can write better.”“She wanted to use her own photographer. The New York Times said, ‘No, we’re sending Barboza.’ She said, ‘Can you send his book?’ They sent it, and she called back and said, ‘There’s nothing but Black people in it.’ They said, ‘Well, we still want to use him.’”“The very first ad I ever did was a Viceroy cigarette ad, and I used her. But that was when she had hair. She came to me and said she was going to cut off all her hair. I said, ‘Really? You’re not going to get any work. You shouldn’t do that.’ She went and did it anyway. I photographed her. She became the first baldheaded model in the whole history of fashion photography.”

“When the Astarte [Cosmetics] ad came out, it was an international success. I earned an award from the New York Directors Club for the ad — and Pat Evans became very famous. Film crews came from as far away as Australia and France to interview us. They were interested in this innovative model who had people talking all over the world.”“This was 1971. They wanted to put her with Isaac Hayes because he also had a bald head. Everybody was doing it!”“I shot this in the Navy. I had just gotten to New York at the end of 1963. And then I got drafted into the Army in 1965. I was just getting started! I had a little $20 camera made in Hong Kong and was taking pictures in Central Park, and then I get drafted into the Army. I thought: ‘I don’t want to fight in no jungle! I wasn’t put here on this earth for that.’ I knew what my destiny was. So I ran to the Navy when I went back to my hometown, and they said, ‘Oh, we’ll take you.’ They sent me down to boot camp in Pensacola, Florida, where they had a photography school. There was a sidewalk festival, and I put up some photographs and won all these ribbons. So they decided they needed a photographer for the station newspaper. It was wonderful. I had 10 months left, and it was too expensive to send me to Vietnam for 10 months, so they sent me to Jacksonville, and after that I got out of there.I went every night to the clubs and met and photographed jazz musicians for 10 years. In the ’40s and ’50s when people photographed the jazz musicians, they didn’t have the necessary film speed. When I started, I could have that speed. But my thing was to show that there’s a lot of movement in jazz — people don’t stand there stiff. I get a feeling from watching the musicians move as they play. Music is universal, and it vibrates the bones in the body. That’s why people dance. My thing was, it’s all about the movement — the feeling I get when I’m listening to the music. That’s why I incorporated all that [blur]. I wasn’t the first one, but I did it for nine years, so I got a lot of them.I never became close to anyone I photographed because I didn’t want to. I was just there to do a job. But Miles Davis picked me out. I was told to photograph him in 1971. I’d never met him before. I asked people what he was like because I heard a lot of stories about how he could be really rough. I heard he let some photographers stand outside his brownstone for I don’t know how many hours. But it just so happened that his hairdresser was his friend and knew me. So I got in right away and spent the whole day in his house doing whatever I wanted, photographing him everywhere.After that, he called me every day. “Barboza, what you doing?” After that I met his ex-wife, Betty Davis, and photographed her a lot. Later I was sent to his place in Malibu by the New York Times because they figured Barboza is the only one who can get along with Miles. I was doing the shooting, but he wanted to go swimming, and his hair got tangled because he had rubber bands in it. He’d asked me to take out the rubber bands, but I couldn’t — they got stuck in there! Oh gee. So I did that photograph in Malibu. When he passed away, I cried because I was really close to him. I created that background from yarn or string. There’s a gold plate with his birth and death. They put it on the cover of their magazine.Before photography I wanted to be an artist, but I couldn’t draw. I found out that everything is more about putting in what you’re feeling than anything else. Gilliam was wonderful. I had him sit there. He liked me so much he gave me a little art piece — I don’t know where it is anymore. I was so amazed by all the colors on the floor. He’s holding a rake — you can see the head of it, with white dots in it.A company in California came up with the idea for me to photograph him. Their concept was to shoot down on the pavement and have that drawing on it. I was up on a boom looking down, and he [Spike Lee] is so little that I had to do a separate shot with a longer lens to make him a little larger.I must have done about 300 album covers and more than 500 ads through the years. Most of the ads, I didn’t like the concepts. But I did them because they paid me. I did all my own projects from the money I made from those ads. It wasn’t my idea, but I did it. I loved that one.This was 1971. I’d never met her. This was my first big shoot. I had worked for the back pages of Harpers Bazaar before, but this was for Essence. Aretha came in. I was very cordial. There were a lot of people there, a hairdresser, a makeup artist and so on. But once I’m shooting, there’s no butting in unless I invite someone to fix her hair or something. They didn’t even use this photo — they wanted her dancing with a model. But I like this one. You should never ask a singer to sing. So I told her, “Close your eyes and make believe I’m going to kiss you.” I wanted to get her in this dream state — the feeling you have when you’re listening to music sometimes, and you close your eyes. She went to the fashion editor later and said: “Who is he? I like him.”A German magazine wanted to do a piece on the Dance Theater of Harlem. I don’t know anything about dance. But I went to rehearsals and performances and tried to capture the motion in a similar way to my jazz photos.This was about our culture — how we pick up women we’ve never met by waiting outside clubs. It’s the first fashion shoot ever done in Harlem for a magazine. It’s history, in a sense.I photographed a lot of models, but I’ve never seen a model move as gracefully as Naomi Sims. She had a feeling for the clothes. She knew what she was doing. And she was very sweet. Very graceful.I had shot her once before, and then just after this shoot she won the Academy Award.